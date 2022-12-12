 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Ironwood Ridge staggers Tucson Marana with resounding performance 60-38

Tucson Ironwood Ridge recorded a big victory over Tucson Marana 60-38 on December 12 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Marana played in a 55-49 game on February 7, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 7, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on December 6 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For more, click here.

