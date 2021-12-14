Tucson Ironwood Ridge survives taut tilt with Tucson Flowing Wells 63-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Tucson Ironwood Ridge nabbed it to nudge past Tucson Flowing Wells 63-60 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 9, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Amphitheater and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on December 9 at Tucson Ironwood Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
