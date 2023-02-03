Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge prevailed over Tucson 71-60 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 23, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Catalina Foothills . For a full recap, click here. Tucson took on Tucson Marana on January 26 at Tucson Marana High School. Click here for a recap.
