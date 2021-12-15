 Skip to main content
Tucson Ironwood Ridge wins tense tussle with Tucson Mountain View 54-48

Tucson Ironwood Ridge wins tense tussle with Tucson Mountain View 54-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Mountain View 54-48 on December 15 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 3, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Phoenix Carl Hayden and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Surprise Willow Canyon on December 10 at Surprise Willow Canyon High School. For more, click here.

