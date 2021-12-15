Tucson Ironwood Ridge wins tense tussle with Tucson Mountain View 54-48

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tucson Ironwood Ridge didn't mind, dispatching Tucson Mountain View 54-48 on December 15 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.