Tucson knocks out victory beat against Tucson Mountain View 67-50

Tucson handed Tucson Mountain View a tough 67-50 loss for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 1.
Last season, Tucson and Tucson Mountain View faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tucson High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.