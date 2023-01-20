Tucson makes Catalina Foothills walk the plank 68-41

Tucson's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Catalina Foothills 68-41 in Arizona boys basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Tucson and Catalina Foothills faced off on December 13, 2021 at Catalina Foothills High School.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson faced off against Vail Cienega and Catalina Foothills took on Nogales on January 13 at Catalina Foothills High School.
