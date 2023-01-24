Tucson Marana claims gritty victory against Tucson Rincon 78-70

Tucson Marana didn't flinch, finally repelling Tucson Rincon 78-70 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Rincon and Tucson Marana squared off with December 3, 2021 at Tucson Rincon High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Rincon took on Tucson on January 19 at Tucson Rincon High School. For results, click here.
