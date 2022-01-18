Tucson Marana collects skin-tight win against Catalina Foothills 53-50

Tucson Marana topped Catalina Foothills 53-50 in a tough tilt in Arizona boys basketball on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Catalina Foothills took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 10 at Catalina Foothills High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!