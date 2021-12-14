Tucson Marana finds its footing in victory over Tucson Mountain View 75-52

Tucson Mountain View had no answers as Tucson Marana roared to a 75-52 victory at Tucson Marana High on December 14 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Tucson Marana faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson Mountain View took on Phoenix Carl Hayden on December 3 at Tucson Mountain View High School. Click here for a recap
