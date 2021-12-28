Tucson Marana mauls Ganado in strong showing 75-24

Tucson Marana offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Ganado with an all-around effort during this 75-24 victory in Arizona boys basketball on December 28.
Recently on December 14 , Tucson Marana squared up on Tucson Mountain View in a basketball game . For more, click here.
