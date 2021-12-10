Tucson Marana outduels Phoenix Arcadia in spellbinding overtime affair 70-63

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Tucson Marana could edge Phoenix Arcadia 70-63 at Tucson Marana High on December 10 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 3 , Tucson Marana squared up on Tucson Rincon in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Tigers, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 70-63 first overtime period, too.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!