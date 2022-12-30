Tucson Marana pockets slim win over Lakeside Blue Ridge 63-57

Mighty close, mighty fine, Tucson Marana wore a victory shine after clipping Lakeside Blue Ridge 63-57 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on December 30.
