Tucson Marana rides the rough off Tucson Cholla 59-49

Playing with a winning hand, Tucson Marana trumped Tucson Cholla 59-49 for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 31.
In recent action on January 25, Tucson Marana faced off against Casa Grande Union and Tucson Cholla took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 25 at Tucson Cholla High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!