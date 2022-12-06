 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Marana secures a win over Nogales 54-43

No quarter was granted as Tucson Marana blunted Nogales' plans 54-43 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 6.

Last season, Nogales and Tucson Marana squared off with December 2, 2021 at Nogales High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Tucson Marana faced off against Catalina Foothills and Nogales took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on December 1 at Nogales High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News