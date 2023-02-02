Tucson Mica Mountain eventually plied victory away from Tucson Salpointe Catholic 61-58 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 2.
In recent action on January 27, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Mica Mountain took on Sahuarita on January 26 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap.
