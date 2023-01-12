 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Mica Mountain blitzes Sahuarita Walden Grove in dominating victory 86-66

Impressive was a ready adjective for Tucson Mica Mountain's 86-66 throttling of Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.

The last time Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove played in a 73-62 game on January 6, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off against Rio Rico and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Tucson Amphitheater on January 5 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap.

