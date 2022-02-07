Tucson Mica Mountain blitzes Tucson Desert View in convincing fashion 71-51

Tucson Mica Mountain's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Desert View during a 71-51 blowout on February 7 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 2, Tucson Desert View faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Safford on February 2 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap
