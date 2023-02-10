Tucson Mica Mountain posted a narrow 62-60 win over Sahuarita Walden Grove in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 6, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Douglas . Click here for a recap. Tucson Mica Mountain took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 30 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For more, click here.