Tucson Mica Mountain delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Sahuarita 62-53

Tucson Mica Mountain weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 62-53 victory against Sahuarita in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 9.
In recent action on January 3, Sahuarita faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Rio Rico on January 3 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For a full recap, click here.
