Tucson Mica Mountain dominates Sahuarita 98-71

Tucson Mica Mountain left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Sahuarita from start to finish for a 98-71 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on January 19 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For more, click here.
