Tucson Mica Mountain showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Douglas 66-46 on February 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 27, Douglas faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove . For more, click here. Tucson Mica Mountain took on Sahuarita on January 26 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For results, click here.
