Tucson Mica Mountain knocks out victory beat against Tucson Amphitheater 63-49

Tucson Mica Mountain turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 63-49 win over Tucson Amphitheater in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 24.
Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Tucson Amphitheater squared off with December 20, 2021 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Amphitheater faced off against Douglas and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Rio Rico on January 19 at Rio Rico High School. For a full recap, click here.
