Tucson Mica Mountain manhandles Tucson Santa Rita 81-52

Tucson Mica Mountain's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 81-52 win over Tucson Santa Rita in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Santa Rita took on Eloy Santa Cruz Valley Union on January 6 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For a full recap, click here.
