Tucson Mica Mountain wallops Sahuarita Walden Grove 81-50

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tucson Mica Mountain's performance in an 81-50 destruction of Sahuarita Walden Grove for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 30.

