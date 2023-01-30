 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Mica Mountain wallops Sahuarita Walden Grove 81-50

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Tucson Mica Mountain's performance in an 81-50 destruction of Sahuarita Walden Grove for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 30.

Last season, Tucson Mica Mountain and Sahuarita Walden Grove faced off on January 6, 2022 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tucson Mica Mountain faced off against Tucson Amphitheater . Click here for a recap. Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Rio Rico on January 24 at Sahuarita Walden Grove High School. For results, click here.

