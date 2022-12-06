Tucson Mountain View clips Tucson Sunnyside in tight tilt 45-39

Tucson Mountain View survived Tucson Sunnyside in a 45-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on December 6.
In recent action on December 1, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Mountain View took on Tucson on December 1 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For more, click here.
