Tucson Mountain View delivers smashing punch to stump Tucson Flowing Wells 61-28

Tucson Mountain View raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-28 win over Tucson Flowing Wells on January 11 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.

The last time Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Flowing Wells played in a 55-50 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on December 30, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Florence and Tucson Flowing Wells took on Tucson Marana on January 6 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School. For more, click here.

