Tucson Mountain View severs Casa Grande Union's hopes 75-64

Tucson Mountain View grabbed a 75-64 victory at the expense of Casa Grande Union on February 8 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 3, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson Desert View and Casa Grande Union took on Tucson Marana on January 25 at Tucson Marana High School. For a full recap, click here.
