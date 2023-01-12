Tucson Mountain View severs Nogales' hopes 62-52

Tucson Mountain View put together a victorious gameplan to stop Nogales 62-52 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 12.
In recent action on December 28, Nogales faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Mountain View took on Florence on December 30 at Tucson Mountain View High School. For a full recap, click here.
