Tucson Palo Verde Magnet chalks up convincing victory over Tucson San Miguel 82-29

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 82-29 win over Tucson San Miguel in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson San Miguel faced off on January 13, 2022 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson San Miguel took on Thatcher on January 19 at Tucson San Miguel High School. For more, click here.
