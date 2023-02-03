Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tucson Tanque Verde still prevailed 67-54 against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet at Tucson Tanque Verde High on February 3 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Tanque Verde squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Tanque Verde faced off against Coolidge . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Safford on January 27 at Safford High School. Click here for a recap.
