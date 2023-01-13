Tucson Palo Verde Magnet controls the action and Tucson Empire 71-34

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet dominated from start to finish in an imposing 71-34 win over Tucson Empire in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Empire played in a 76-27 game on January 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 9, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Sunnyside. For a full recap, click here.
