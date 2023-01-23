Tucson Palo Verde Magnet darts by Tucson Santa Rita in easy victory 73-31

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet lit up the scoreboard on January 23 to propel past Tucson Santa Rita for a 73-31 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 23
In recent action on January 18, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Santa Rita took on Benson on January 18 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For more, click here.
