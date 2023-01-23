 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet darts by Tucson Santa Rita in easy victory 73-31

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet lit up the scoreboard on January 23 to propel past Tucson Santa Rita for a 73-31 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 23

In recent action on January 18, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Santa Rita took on Benson on January 18 at Tucson Santa Rita High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News