Tucson Palo Verde Magnet gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Catalina 66-33 at Tucson Catalina High on February 6 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Tucson Catalina played in a 63-19 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Catalina faced off against Tucson Empire . For a full recap, click here. Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Thatcher on January 31 at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet. For more, click here.
