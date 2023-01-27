 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Palo Verde Magnet hustles by Safford 70-59

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet trucked Safford on the road to a 70-59 victory in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 27.

Last season, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Safford faced off on February 11, 2022 at Safford High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Safford faced off against Tucson Catalina and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 19 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.

