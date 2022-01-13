Tucson Palo Verde Magnet mows down Tucson San Miguel 80-26

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Tucson San Miguel's defense for an 80-26 win at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on January 13 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson San Miguel took on Kearny Ray on January 8 at Kearny Ray High School. For a full recap, click here.
