Tucson Palo Verde Magnet rains down on Safford 71-59

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet handed Safford a tough 71-59 loss on February 11 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 2, Safford faced off against Tucson Mica Mountain and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Catalina on February 4 at Tucson Catalina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
