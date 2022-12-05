Tucson Palo Verde Magnet slips past Rio Rico 57-48

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Tucson Palo Verde Magnet chalked up in tripping Rio Rico 57-48 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tucson Palo Verde Magnet and Rio Rico played in a 71-47 game on January 31, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
