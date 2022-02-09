Tucson Palo Verde Magnet triumphs in strong showing over Tucson Catalina 63-19

Tucson Palo Verde Magnet left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Tucson Catalina 63-19 during this Arizona boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Catalina and Tucson Palo Verde Magnet took on Tucson Catalina on February 4 at Tucson Catalina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
