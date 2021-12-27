Tucson Pueblo Magnet cancels check from Winkelman Hayden 57-40

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Pueblo Magnet dunked Winkelman Hayden 57-40 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High on December 27 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sabino and Winkelman Hayden took on Tucson Desert Christian on December 14 at Tucson Desert Christian High School. For more, click here.
