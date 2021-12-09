Tucson Pueblo Magnet drums Sahuarita Walden Grove in sound fashion 61-40

Tucson Pueblo Magnet's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-40 win over Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 9 in Arizona boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 3, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita Walden Grove took on Tucson Sahuaro on December 3 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
