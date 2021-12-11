Tucson Pueblo Magnet earns narrow win over Casa Grande Vista Grande 69-64

A tight-knit tilt turned in Tucson Pueblo Magnet's direction just enough to squeeze past Casa Grande Vista Grande 69-64 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Casa Grande Vista Grande faced off against Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Rio Rico on December 3 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.
