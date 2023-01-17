Tucson Pueblo Magnet passes stress test against Tucson Flowing Wells 53-36

Tucson Pueblo Magnet charged Tucson Flowing Wells and collected a 53-36 victory on January 17 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Flowing Wells played in a 68-46 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 12 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For results, click here.
