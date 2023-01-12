Tucson Pueblo Magnet produces precision performance against Tucson Salpointe Catholic 75-54

Tucson Pueblo Magnet offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Tucson Salpointe Catholic during this 75-54 victory for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 12.
Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with January 28, 2022 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Tucson Salpointe Catholic took on Surprise Paradise Honors on January 7 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For more, click here.
