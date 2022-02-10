Tucson Pueblo Magnet rains down on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 68-53

Tucson Pueblo Magnet collected a 68-53 victory over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in an Arizona boys basketball matchup.
Tucson Pueblo Magnet registered a 19-16 advantage at half over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro.
In recent action on February 5, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Salpointe Catholic on January 28 at Tucson Salpointe Catholic High School. For more, click here.
