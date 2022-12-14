Tucson Pueblo Magnet shuts off the power on Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 61-40

Tucson Pueblo Magnet gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 61-40 in Arizona boys basketball action on December 14.
In recent action on December 7, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Coolidge on December 8 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
