Tucson Pueblo Magnet slides past Tucson Sahuaro in fretful clash 47-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tucson Pueblo Magnet wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-46 over Tucson Sahuaro in Arizona boys basketball on January 19.
The first quarter gave Tucson Pueblo Magnet a 16-5 lead over Tucson Sahuaro.
The Cougars showed some mettle by fighting back to a 23-16 halftime margin.
Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sahuaro each scored in the third quarter.
The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars' spirited final-quarter performance.
The last time Tucson Sahuaro and Tucson Pueblo Magnet played in a 53-50 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.
