Tucson Pueblo Magnet slides past Tucson Sahuaro in fretful clash 47-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Tucson Pueblo Magnet wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-46 over Tucson Sahuaro in Arizona boys basketball on January 19.

The first quarter gave Tucson Pueblo Magnet a 16-5 lead over Tucson Sahuaro.

The Cougars showed some mettle by fighting back to a 23-16 halftime margin.

Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Tucson Sahuaro each scored in the third quarter.

The Warriors chalked up this decision in spite of the Cougars' spirited final-quarter performance.