Tucson Pueblo Magnet takes a toll on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 58-44

Tucson Pueblo Magnet put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 58-44 in an Arizona boys basketball matchup on January 5.

Last season, Tucson Pueblo Magnet and Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro squared off with February 10, 2022 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 30, Tucson Pueblo Magnet squared off with Tucson Rincon in a basketball game. For more, click here.

