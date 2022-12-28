Tucson Pueblo Magnet triggers avalanche over Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 62-30

Tucson Pueblo Magnet's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tucson St. Augustine Catholic 62-30 on December 28 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 19, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson St Augustine Catholic took on Tucson Catalina on December 19 at Tucson St Augustine Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
