Tucson Pueblo Magnet trips Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro in tenacious tussle 62-58

Tucson Pueblo Magnet posted a tight 62-58 win over Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro for an Arizona boys basketball victory on January 27.

In recent action on January 21, Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro faced off against Tucson Cholla and Tucson Pueblo Magnet took on Tucson Flowing Wells on January 21 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

