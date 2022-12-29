Tucson Pueblo Magnet's convoy passes Tucson Sunnyside 57-46

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Pueblo Magnet surfed over Tucson Sunnyside 57-46 at Tucson Pueblo Magnet High on December 29 in Arizona boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 19, Tucson Pueblo Magnet faced off against Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Sunnyside took on Sahuarita on December 22 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.
